Garware Synth Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.26 crore, up 246.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.26 crore in June 2021 up 246.71% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 up 220.35% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Garware Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2020.

Garware Synth shares closed at 17.00 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 360.70% returns over the last 6 months