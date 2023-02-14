Garware Synth Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore, down 24.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garware Synthetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore in December 2022 down 24.25% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 114.25% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 41.94% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.
Garware Synth shares closed at 8.90 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.96% returns over the last 6 months and -38.37% over the last 12 months.
|
|Garware Synthetics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.74
|2.99
|3.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.74
|2.99
|3.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.50
|1.70
|2.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|0.06
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.47
|0.48
|0.48
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.12
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.56
|0.60
|0.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.02
|0.29
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|0.05
|0.29
|Interest
|0.10
|0.08
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.02
|0.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|-0.02
|0.19
|Tax
|--
|-0.03
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|0.00
|0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|0.00
|0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|5.81
|5.81
|5.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.01
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.01
|0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.01
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.01
|0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited