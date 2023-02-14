Garware Synth Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore, down 24.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore in December 2022 down 24.25% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 114.25% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 41.94% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.