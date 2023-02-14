 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Garware Synth Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore, down 24.25% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garware Synthetics are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore in December 2022 down 24.25% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 114.25% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 41.94% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

Garware Synthetics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.74 2.99 3.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.74 2.99 3.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.50 1.70 2.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.05 0.06 0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.47 0.48 0.48
Depreciation 0.11 0.12 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.56 0.60 0.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 0.02 0.29
Other Income 0.02 0.03 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 0.05 0.29
Interest 0.10 0.08 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 -0.02 0.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.03 -0.02 0.19
Tax -- -0.03 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 0.00 0.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 0.00 0.19
Equity Share Capital 5.81 5.81 5.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.01 0.32
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.01 0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.01 0.32
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.01 0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited