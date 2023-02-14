English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Garware Synth Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore, down 24.25% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garware Synthetics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore in December 2022 down 24.25% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 114.25% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 41.94% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

    Garware Synth shares closed at 8.90 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.96% returns over the last 6 months and -38.37% over the last 12 months.

    Garware Synthetics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.742.993.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.742.993.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.501.702.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.050.060.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.470.480.48
    Depreciation0.110.120.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.560.600.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.020.29
    Other Income0.020.030.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.070.050.29
    Interest0.100.080.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03-0.020.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.03-0.020.19
    Tax---0.03--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.000.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.000.19
    Equity Share Capital5.815.815.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.010.32
    Diluted EPS-0.050.010.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.010.32
    Diluted EPS-0.050.010.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Garware Synth #Garware Synthetics #Results #Textiles - Manmade
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:33 am