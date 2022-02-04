Garware Synth Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.62 crore, up 39.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.62 crore in December 2021 up 39.65% from Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021 down 28.24% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021 down 11.43% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020.

Garware Synth EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.45 in December 2020.

Garware Synth shares closed at 14.39 on February 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.80% returns over the last 6 months and 270.88% over the last 12 months.