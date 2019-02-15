Garware Synth Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore, up 21.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garware Synthetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore in December 2018 up 21.69% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 down 517.23% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 down 200% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.
Garware Synth shares closed at 3.90 on February 04, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Garware Synthetics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.74
|2.77
|2.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.74
|2.77
|2.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.53
|1.81
|1.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.15
|-0.09
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.47
|0.48
|0.39
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.68
|0.56
|0.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.08
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.08
|Interest
|0.09
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.18
|0.00
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.18
|0.00
|0.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|0.00
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|0.00
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|5.81
|5.81
|5.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|--
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|--
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|--
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|--
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited