Garware Synth Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore, up 21.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore in December 2018 up 21.69% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 down 517.23% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 down 200% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.

Garware Synth shares closed at 3.90 on February 04, 2019 (BSE)