Garware Poly Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 195.18 crore, down 14.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.18 crore in March 2020 down 14.04% from Rs. 227.05 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.70 crore in March 2020 up 26.29% from Rs. 20.35 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.85 crore in March 2020 up 30.18% from Rs. 35.22 crore in March 2019.

Garware Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 11.06 in March 2020 from Rs. 8.76 in March 2019.

Garware Poly shares closed at 209.65 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -2.94% returns over the last 6 months and -10.14% over the last 12 months.