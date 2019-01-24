Garware Poly Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 220.94 crore, up 13.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 220.94 crore in December 2018 up 13.65% from Rs. 194.40 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.07 crore in December 2018 up 93.65% from Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.91 crore in December 2018 up 41.15% from Rs. 16.94 crore in December 2017.

Garware Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 4.33 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.24 in December 2017.

Garware Poly shares closed at 127.50 on January 19, 2017 (BSE) and has given -13.12% returns over the last 6 months and -35.90% over the last 12 months.