Garware Poly Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 282.65 crore, up 40.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 282.65 crore in December 2020 up 40.06% from Rs. 201.80 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.78 crore in December 2020 up 276.25% from Rs. 11.37 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.94 crore in December 2020 up 176.84% from Rs. 27.07 crore in December 2019.

Garware Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 18.41 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.89 in December 2019.

Garware Poly shares closed at 464.55 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 105.87% returns over the last 6 months and 116.57% over the last 12 months.