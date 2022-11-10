Garware Marine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 19.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in September 2022 down 19.31% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 80.87% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 77.78% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

Garware Marine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in September 2021.

Garware Marine shares closed at 11.95 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.36% returns over the last 6 months and 33.52% over the last 12 months.