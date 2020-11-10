Garware Marine Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, up 122.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in September 2020 up 122.74% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2020 up 907.06% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2020 up 1333.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2019.

Garware Marine EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2019.

Garware Marine shares closed at 3.10 on November 03, 2020 (BSE)