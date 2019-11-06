Garware Marine Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 21.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in September 2019 down 21.27% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2019 down 181.73% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2019 down 150% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2018.

Garware Marine shares closed at 2.29 on October 29, 2019 (BSE)