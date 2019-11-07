Garware Marine Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 21.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garware Marine Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in September 2019 down 21.27% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2019 down 181.73% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2019 down 150% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2018.
Garware Marine shares closed at 2.29 on October 29, 2019 (BSE)
|Garware Marine Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.26
|0.33
|0.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.26
|0.33
|0.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.14
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.14
|0.07
|0.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.13
|0.05
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.13
|0.06
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.13
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|0.13
|0.05
|Tax
|--
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|0.12
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|0.12
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|5.77
|5.77
|5.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.21
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.21
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.21
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.21
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
