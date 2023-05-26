Garware Marine Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 31.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 31.84% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 398.29% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Garware Marine shares closed at 8.50 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.40% returns over the last 6 months and -14.31% over the last 12 months.