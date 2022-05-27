Garware Marine Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 6.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2022 down 6.1% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 85.17% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 92.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

Garware Marine shares closed at 10.45 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)