Garware Marine Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 5.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garware Marine Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2020 down 5.86% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 155.63% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020 down 200% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.
Garware Marine shares closed at 2.05 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -43.21% returns over the last 6 months
|Garware Marine Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.22
|0.31
|0.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.22
|0.31
|0.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.17
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.11
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.03
|0.02
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|0.03
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|0.03
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|5.76
|5.77
|5.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.05
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.05
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.05
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.05
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am