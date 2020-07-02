Garware Marine Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 5.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2020 down 5.86% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 155.63% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020 down 200% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

Garware Marine shares closed at 2.05 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -43.21% returns over the last 6 months