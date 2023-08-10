Garware Marine Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 38.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2023 down 38.42% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 97.43% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Garware Marine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2022.

Garware Marine shares closed at 7.48 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.89% returns over the last 6 months and -16.42% over the last 12 months.