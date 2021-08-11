Garware Marine Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, up 123.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in June 2021 up 123.5% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021 up 411.21% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021 up 342.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

Garware Marine EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2020.

Garware Marine shares closed at 9.95 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 185.10% returns over the last 6 months and 312.86% over the last 12 months.