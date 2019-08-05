Garware Marine Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 26.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in June 2019 down 26.44% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2019 down 24.48% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2019 down 38.1% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2018.

Garware Marine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.28 in June 2018.

Garware Marine shares closed at 2.51 on July 26, 2019 (BSE)