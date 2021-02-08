Garware Marine Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 19.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2020 down 19.06% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 97.29% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Garware Marine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2019.

Garware Marine shares closed at 4.02 on February 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 66.80% returns over the last 6 months and 7.49% over the last 12 months.