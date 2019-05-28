Garuda Clays Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.85 crore, down 2.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.85 crore in March 2019 down 2.05% from Rs. 7.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2019 down 31.42% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.40 crore in March 2019 down 17.53% from Rs. 7.76 crore in March 2018.

Garuda Clays EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.27 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.85 in March 2018.

Garuda Clays shares closed at 15.11 on May 23, 2019 (BSE)