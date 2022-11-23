Garnet Intl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.18 crore, up 45.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.18 crore in September 2022 up 45.28% from Rs. 5.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2022 up 213.5% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2022 up 212.96% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

Garnet Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in September 2021.

Garnet Intl shares closed at 41.00 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.83% returns over the last 6 months and -29.37% over the last 12 months.