Garnet Intl Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.63 crore, up 38735.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.63 crore in September 2021 up 38735.86% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021 up 67.81% from Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021 up 67.66% from Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2020.

Garnet Intl shares closed at 56.95 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 88.89% returns over the last 6 months and 137.79% over the last 12 months.