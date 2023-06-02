Garnet Intl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore, up 72.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore in March 2023 up 72.61% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 136.49% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 134.78% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

Garnet Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2022.

Garnet Intl shares closed at 53.10 on June 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.25% returns over the last 6 months and 3.51% over the last 12 months.