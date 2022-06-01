 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Garnet Intl Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, up 63.37% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garnet International are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in March 2022 up 63.37% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 up 79.26% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 down 235.29% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

Garnet Intl shares closed at 48.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.03% returns over the last 6 months and 70.68% over the last 12 months.

Garnet International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.54 2.40 0.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.54 2.40 0.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.27 -0.02 -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.09 0.09
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.41 2.48 0.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.23 -0.16 0.17
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.23 -0.16 0.17
Interest -- -- 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.23 -0.16 0.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.23 -0.16 0.16
Tax 0.00 -- 1.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.23 -0.16 -1.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.23 -0.16 -1.11
Equity Share Capital 19.64 19.64 19.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 -0.08 -0.56
Diluted EPS -0.11 -0.08 -0.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 -0.08 -0.56
Diluted EPS -0.11 -0.08 -0.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Garnet International #Garnet Intl #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2022 12:58 pm
