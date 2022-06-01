Garnet Intl Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, up 63.37% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garnet International are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in March 2022 up 63.37% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 up 79.26% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 down 235.29% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.
Garnet Intl shares closed at 48.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.03% returns over the last 6 months and 70.68% over the last 12 months.
|Garnet International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.54
|2.40
|0.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.54
|2.40
|0.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.27
|-0.02
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.41
|2.48
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.16
|0.17
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.16
|0.17
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.16
|0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.23
|-0.16
|0.16
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|1.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|-0.16
|-1.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|-0.16
|-1.11
|Equity Share Capital
|19.64
|19.64
|19.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.08
|-0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.08
|-0.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.08
|-0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.08
|-0.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited