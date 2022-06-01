Garnet Intl Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, up 63.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in March 2022 up 63.37% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 up 79.26% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 down 235.29% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

Garnet Intl shares closed at 48.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.03% returns over the last 6 months and 70.68% over the last 12 months.