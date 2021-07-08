Garnet Intl Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 36.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2021 up 36.32% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2021 down 2.2% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021 up 110% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2020.

Garnet Intl shares closed at 24.15 on July 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given -42.09% returns over the last 6 months and -8.35% over the last 12 months.