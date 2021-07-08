Garnet Intl Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 36.32% Y-o-Y
July 08, 2021 / 07:12 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garnet International are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2021 up 36.32% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2021 down 2.2% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021 up 110% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2020.
Garnet Intl shares closed at 24.15 on July 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given -42.09% returns over the last 6 months and -8.35% over the last 12 months.
|Garnet International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.33
|0.30
|0.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.33
|0.30
|0.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.28
|0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.04
|-0.18
|0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.09
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|1.89
|1.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|-1.79
|-1.70
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|-1.79
|-1.70
|Interest
|0.01
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.16
|-1.79
|-1.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.16
|-1.79
|-1.72
|Tax
|1.27
|--
|-0.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.11
|-1.79
|-1.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.11
|-1.79
|-1.08
|Equity Share Capital
|19.64
|19.64
|19.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|-0.91
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|-0.91
|-0.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|-0.91
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|-0.91
|-0.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited