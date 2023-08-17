Garnet Intl Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 98.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 98.51% from Rs. 6.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2023 down 152.51% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2023 down 152.13% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022.

Garnet Intl shares closed at 43.98 on August 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.39% returns over the last 6 months and -8.09% over the last 12 months.