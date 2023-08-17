English
    Garnet Intl Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 98.51% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garnet International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 98.51% from Rs. 6.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2023 down 152.51% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2023 down 152.13% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022.

    Garnet Intl shares closed at 43.98 on August 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.39% returns over the last 6 months and -8.09% over the last 12 months.

    Garnet International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.090.936.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.090.936.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.030.160.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.080.07
    Depreciation--0.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.470.605.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.490.080.94
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.490.080.94
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.490.080.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.490.080.94
    Tax--0.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.490.080.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.490.080.94
    Equity Share Capital19.6419.6419.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.250.040.48
    Diluted EPS-0.250.040.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.250.040.48
    Diluted EPS-0.250.040.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 17, 2023 04:33 pm

