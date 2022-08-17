Garnet Intl Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.04 crore, up 230.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.04 crore in June 2022 up 230.44% from Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022 up 149.16% from Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022 up 149.21% from Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2021.

Garnet Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in June 2021.

Garnet Intl shares closed at 48.25 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -48.81% returns over the last 6 months and 147.44% over the last 12 months.