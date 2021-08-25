Garnet Intl Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore, up 184.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore in June 2021 up 184.09% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2021 down 552.03% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2021 down 554.76% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2020.

Garnet Intl shares closed at 23.55 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given -24.03% returns over the last 6 months and -8.90% over the last 12 months.