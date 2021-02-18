Garnet Intl Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 14.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2020 down 14.67% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2020 up 24.31% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2020 up 24.15% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2019.

Garnet Intl shares closed at 33.35 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 30.78% returns over the last 6 months and -20.88% over the last 12 months.