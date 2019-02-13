Garnet Intl Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore, down 98.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garnet International are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore in December 2018 down 98.47% from Rs. 149.54 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.61 crore in December 2018 down 248.93% from Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.61 crore in December 2018 down 212.17% from Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2017.
Garnet Intl shares closed at 61.05 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.89% returns over the last 6 months and -85.09% over the last 12 months.
|
|Garnet International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.06
|7.53
|147.57
|Other Operating Income
|0.23
|0.02
|1.97
|Total Income From Operations
|2.29
|7.55
|149.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|4.97
|173.85
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.03
|8.60
|-29.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.20
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.74
|0.77
|1.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.61
|-7.00
|4.09
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.61
|-7.00
|4.09
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.61
|-7.00
|4.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.61
|-7.00
|4.09
|Tax
|--
|--
|1.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.61
|-7.00
|3.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.61
|-7.00
|3.09
|Equity Share Capital
|19.53
|19.53
|6.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.36
|-3.58
|4.97
|Diluted EPS
|-2.36
|-3.58
|4.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.36
|-3.58
|4.97
|Diluted EPS
|-2.36
|-3.58
|4.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited