Garnet Intl Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore, down 98.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore in December 2018 down 98.47% from Rs. 149.54 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.61 crore in December 2018 down 248.93% from Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.61 crore in December 2018 down 212.17% from Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2017.

Garnet Intl shares closed at 61.05 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.89% returns over the last 6 months and -85.09% over the last 12 months.