Garnet Intl Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.95 crore, up 31.12% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Garnet International are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.95 crore in September 2022 up 31.12% from Rs. 14.45 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2022 up 176.72% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2022 up 102% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

Garnet Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021.

Garnet Intl shares closed at 41.00 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.83% returns over the last 6 months and -29.37% over the last 12 months.

Garnet International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.95 15.75 14.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.95 15.75 14.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.66 3.92 3.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.37 4.30 5.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.21 0.14 0.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.04 1.75 1.38
Depreciation 0.22 0.25 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.07 3.68 2.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.79 1.72 0.30
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.79 1.72 0.30
Interest 0.13 0.10 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.66 1.63 0.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.66 1.63 0.25
Tax -- -- 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.66 1.63 0.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.66 1.63 0.24
Minority Interest -0.02 -0.21 -0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.65 1.42 0.23
Equity Share Capital 19.64 19.64 19.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.34 0.83 0.12
Diluted EPS 0.34 0.83 0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.34 0.83 0.12
Diluted EPS 0.34 0.83 0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

