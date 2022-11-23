English
    Garnet Intl Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.95 crore, up 31.12% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Garnet International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.95 crore in September 2022 up 31.12% from Rs. 14.45 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2022 up 176.72% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2022 up 102% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

    Garnet Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021.

    Garnet Intl shares closed at 41.00 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.83% returns over the last 6 months and -29.37% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.9515.7514.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.9515.7514.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.663.923.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.374.305.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.210.140.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.041.751.38
    Depreciation0.220.250.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.073.682.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.791.720.30
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.791.720.30
    Interest0.130.100.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.661.630.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.661.630.25
    Tax----0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.661.630.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.661.630.24
    Minority Interest-0.02-0.21-0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.651.420.23
    Equity Share Capital19.6419.6419.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.340.830.12
    Diluted EPS0.340.830.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.340.830.12
    Diluted EPS0.340.830.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:44 am