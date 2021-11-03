Garnet Intl Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.45 crore, up 246.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.45 crore in September 2021 up 246.3% from Rs. 4.17 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021 up 121.43% from Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021 up 208.7% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2020.

Garnet Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.41 in September 2020.

Garnet Intl shares closed at 56.95 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 88.89% returns over the last 6 months and 137.79% over the last 12 months.