Garnet Intl Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.17 crore, down 15.62% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Garnet International are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.17 crore in September 2020 down 15.62% from Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2020 down 604.01% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2020 up 80.09% from Rs. 2.31 crore in September 2019.
Garnet Intl shares closed at 29.90 on December 09, 2020 (BSE) and has given 3.28% returns over the last 6 months and 19.60% over the last 12 months.
|Garnet International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.17
|1.21
|4.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.17
|1.21
|4.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.27
|0.18
|0.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.08
|0.73
|0.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.19
|-0.25
|-0.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.13
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.21
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.93
|0.18
|6.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.67
|0.04
|-2.51
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.67
|0.04
|-2.51
|Interest
|0.06
|0.06
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.73
|-0.02
|-2.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.73
|-0.02
|-2.55
|Tax
|0.08
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.81
|-0.02
|-2.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.81
|-0.02
|-2.55
|Minority Interest
|-0.28
|-0.11
|2.77
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.09
|-0.13
|0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|19.64
|19.64
|19.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-0.01
|-1.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-0.01
|-1.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-0.01
|-1.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-0.01
|-1.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
