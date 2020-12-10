Garnet Intl Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.17 crore, down 15.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.17 crore in September 2020 down 15.62% from Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2020 down 604.01% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2020 up 80.09% from Rs. 2.31 crore in September 2019.

Garnet Intl shares closed at 29.90 on December 09, 2020 (BSE) and has given 3.28% returns over the last 6 months and 19.60% over the last 12 months.