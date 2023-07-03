Garnet Intl Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.20 crore, down 2.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.20 crore in March 2023 down 2.37% from Rs. 10.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2023 up 373.32% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2023 up 226.15% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.

Garnet Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.

Garnet Intl shares closed at 57.87 on June 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 52.49% returns over the last 6 months and 47.06% over the last 12 months.