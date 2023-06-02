English
    Garnet Intl Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.20 crore, down 2.37% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Garnet International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.20 crore in March 2023 down 2.37% from Rs. 10.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2023 up 373.32% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2023 up 226.15% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.

    Garnet Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.

    Garnet Intl shares closed at 53.10 on June 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.25% returns over the last 6 months and 3.51% over the last 12 months.

    Garnet International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.2014.4310.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.2014.4310.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.273.603.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods--5.490.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.05-1.020.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.901.801.82
    Depreciation0.220.250.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.863.734.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.900.580.45
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.900.580.45
    Interest0.850.110.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.060.470.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.060.470.29
    Tax0.55--0.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.500.47-0.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.500.47-0.10
    Minority Interest-0.13-0.07-0.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.380.40-0.14
    Equity Share Capital19.6419.6419.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.260.24-0.05
    Diluted EPS0.260.24-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.260.24-0.05
    Diluted EPS0.260.24-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 2, 2023 10:00 am