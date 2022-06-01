Garnet Intl Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.45 crore, up 34.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.45 crore in March 2022 up 34.96% from Rs. 7.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022 up 80.27% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022 down 30.11% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2021.

Garnet Intl shares closed at 48.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.03% returns over the last 6 months and 70.68% over the last 12 months.