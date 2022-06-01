Garnet Intl Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.45 crore, up 34.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Garnet International are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.45 crore in March 2022 up 34.96% from Rs. 7.74 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022 up 80.27% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022 down 30.11% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2021.
Garnet Intl shares closed at 48.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.03% returns over the last 6 months and 70.68% over the last 12 months.
|
|Garnet International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.45
|9.99
|7.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.45
|9.99
|7.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.53
|4.21
|2.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|2.43
|0.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.11
|-1.11
|0.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.82
|1.77
|0.26
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.32
|2.34
|3.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.45
|0.15
|0.73
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.45
|0.15
|0.73
|Interest
|0.17
|0.05
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.29
|0.10
|0.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.29
|0.10
|0.67
|Tax
|0.39
|--
|1.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|0.10
|-0.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|0.10
|-0.70
|Minority Interest
|-0.04
|-0.02
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.14
|0.08
|-0.70
|Equity Share Capital
|19.64
|19.64
|19.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.05
|-0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.05
|-0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.05
|-0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.05
|-0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited