Garnet Intl Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.45 crore, up 34.96% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Garnet International are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.45 crore in March 2022 up 34.96% from Rs. 7.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022 up 80.27% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022 down 30.11% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2021.

Garnet Intl shares closed at 48.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.03% returns over the last 6 months and 70.68% over the last 12 months.

Garnet International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.45 9.99 7.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.45 9.99 7.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.53 4.21 2.41
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 2.43 0.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.11 -1.11 0.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.82 1.77 0.26
Depreciation 0.20 0.20 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.32 2.34 3.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.45 0.15 0.73
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.45 0.15 0.73
Interest 0.17 0.05 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.29 0.10 0.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.29 0.10 0.67
Tax 0.39 -- 1.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.10 0.10 -0.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.10 0.10 -0.70
Minority Interest -0.04 -0.02 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.14 0.08 -0.70
Equity Share Capital 19.64 19.64 19.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.05 -0.36
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.05 -0.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.05 -0.36
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.05 -0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Garnet International #Garnet Intl #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2022 12:50 pm
