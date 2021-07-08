Garnet Intl Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.74 crore, up 117.37% Y-o-Y
July 08, 2021 / 07:16 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Garnet International are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.74 crore in March 2021 up 117.37% from Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2021 up 37.58% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2021 up 176.86% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2020.
Garnet Intl shares closed at 24.15 on July 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given -42.09% returns over the last 6 months and -8.35% over the last 12 months.
|Garnet International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.74
|4.66
|3.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.74
|4.66
|3.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.41
|1.69
|1.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.36
|0.82
|0.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.26
|-0.42
|-1.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|0.18
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.21
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.51
|4.42
|4.78
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.73
|-2.24
|-1.43
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.73
|-2.24
|-1.42
|Interest
|0.06
|0.05
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.67
|-2.29
|-1.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.67
|-2.29
|-1.50
|Tax
|1.37
|-0.08
|-0.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.70
|-2.22
|-1.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.70
|-2.22
|-1.02
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.00
|-0.10
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.70
|-2.21
|-1.12
|Equity Share Capital
|19.64
|19.64
|19.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-1.13
|-0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-1.13
|-0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-1.13
|-0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-1.13
|-0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited