Garnet Intl Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14.61 crore, down 89.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.61 crore in March 2019 down 89.37% from Rs. 137.47 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.98 crore in March 2019 down 270.1% from Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.33 crore in March 2019 down 217.94% from Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2018.

Garnet Intl shares closed at 47.60 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -12.18% returns over the last 6 months and -56.83% over the last 12 months.