Garnet Intl Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14.61 crore, down 89.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Garnet International are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.61 crore in March 2019 down 89.37% from Rs. 137.47 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.98 crore in March 2019 down 270.1% from Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.33 crore in March 2019 down 217.94% from Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2018.
Garnet Intl shares closed at 47.60 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -12.18% returns over the last 6 months and -56.83% over the last 12 months.
|Garnet International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.42
|5.92
|137.47
|Other Operating Income
|0.19
|0.23
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.61
|6.15
|137.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.04
|2.45
|-2.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.01
|0.15
|183.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.84
|3.03
|-45.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|-1.65
|1.04
|-1.51
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.21
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.70
|4.35
|3.91
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.53
|-5.07
|-0.36
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.53
|-5.07
|-2.85
|Interest
|0.06
|0.03
|0.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.59
|-5.09
|-3.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.59
|-5.09
|-3.76
|Tax
|0.25
|--
|-1.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.85
|-5.09
|-2.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.85
|-5.09
|-2.52
|Minority Interest
|-0.13
|0.14
|0.10
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.98
|-4.95
|-2.43
|Equity Share Capital
|19.53
|19.53
|19.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.60
|-2.53
|-1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-4.60
|-2.53
|-1.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.60
|-2.53
|-1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-4.60
|-2.53
|-1.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited