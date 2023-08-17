Garnet Intl Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.72 crore, down 44.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.72 crore in June 2023 down 44.64% from Rs. 15.75 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 89.09% from Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2023 down 54.82% from Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2022.

Garnet Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.83 in June 2022.

Garnet Intl shares closed at 43.98 on August 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.39% returns over the last 6 months and -8.09% over the last 12 months.