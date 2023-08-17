English
    Garnet Intl Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.72 crore, down 44.64% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2023 / 07:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Garnet International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.72 crore in June 2023 down 44.64% from Rs. 15.75 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 89.09% from Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2023 down 54.82% from Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2022.

    Garnet Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.83 in June 2022.

    Garnet Intl shares closed at 43.98 on August 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.39% returns over the last 6 months and -8.09% over the last 12 months.

    Garnet International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.7210.2015.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.7210.2015.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.232.273.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods----4.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.821.050.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.691.901.75
    Depreciation0.220.220.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.732.863.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.671.901.72
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.671.901.72
    Interest0.240.850.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.431.061.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.431.061.63
    Tax--0.55--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.430.501.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.430.501.63
    Minority Interest-0.28-0.13-0.21
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.150.381.42
    Equity Share Capital19.6419.6419.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.260.83
    Diluted EPS0.220.260.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.260.83
    Diluted EPS0.220.260.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

