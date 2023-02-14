English
    Garnet Intl Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.43 crore, up 44.39% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 12:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Garnet International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.43 crore in December 2022 up 44.39% from Rs. 9.99 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 420.89% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 up 137.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

    Garnet Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021.

    Garnet Intl shares closed at 59.75 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.83% returns over the last 6 months and -36.77% over the last 12 months.

    Garnet International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.4318.959.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.4318.959.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.604.664.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.497.372.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.02-0.21-1.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.802.041.77
    Depreciation0.250.220.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.734.072.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.580.790.15
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.580.790.15
    Interest0.110.130.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.470.660.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.470.660.10
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.470.660.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.470.660.10
    Minority Interest-0.07-0.02-0.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.400.650.08
    Equity Share Capital19.6419.6419.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.240.340.05
    Diluted EPS0.240.340.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.240.340.05
    Diluted EPS0.240.340.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 12:22 pm