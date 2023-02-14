Garnet Intl Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.43 crore, up 44.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.43 crore in December 2022 up 44.39% from Rs. 9.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 420.89% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 up 137.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

Garnet Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021.

Garnet Intl shares closed at 59.75 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.83% returns over the last 6 months and -36.77% over the last 12 months.