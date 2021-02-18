Garnet Intl Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.66 crore, up 9.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.66 crore in December 2020 up 9.95% from Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2020 down 10.16% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2020 down 35.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2019.

Garnet Intl shares closed at 33.35 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 30.78% returns over the last 6 months and -20.88% over the last 12 months.