Garnet Intl Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.66 crore, up 9.95% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Garnet International are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.66 crore in December 2020 up 9.95% from Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2020 down 10.16% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2020 down 35.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2019.
Garnet Intl shares closed at 33.35 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 30.78% returns over the last 6 months and -20.88% over the last 12 months.
|Garnet International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.66
|4.17
|4.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.66
|4.17
|4.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.69
|1.27
|1.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.82
|0.08
|0.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.42
|0.19
|-0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.17
|0.30
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.21
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.42
|2.93
|3.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.24
|-0.67
|-1.70
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.24
|-0.67
|-1.70
|Interest
|0.05
|0.06
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.29
|-0.73
|-1.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.29
|-0.73
|-1.73
|Tax
|-0.08
|0.08
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.22
|-0.81
|-1.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.22
|-0.81
|-1.86
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|-0.28
|-0.15
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.21
|-1.09
|-2.01
|Equity Share Capital
|19.64
|19.64
|19.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.13
|-0.41
|-0.95
|Diluted EPS
|-1.13
|-0.41
|-0.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.13
|-0.41
|-0.95
|Diluted EPS
|-1.13
|-0.41
|-0.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited