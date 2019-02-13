Garnet Intl Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.15 crore, down 96.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.15 crore in December 2018 down 96.09% from Rs. 157.18 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2018 down 249.88% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2018 down 205.88% from Rs. 4.59 crore in December 2017.

Garnet Intl shares closed at 61.05 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.89% returns over the last 6 months and -85.09% over the last 12 months.