Garnet Intl Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.15 crore, down 96.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Garnet International are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.15 crore in December 2018 down 96.09% from Rs. 157.18 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2018 down 249.88% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2018 down 205.88% from Rs. 4.59 crore in December 2017.
Garnet Intl shares closed at 61.05 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.89% returns over the last 6 months and -85.09% over the last 12 months.
|
|Garnet International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.92
|11.18
|155.21
|Other Operating Income
|0.23
|0.02
|1.97
|Total Income From Operations
|6.15
|11.21
|157.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.45
|2.39
|4.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.15
|5.10
|173.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.03
|8.59
|-30.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.04
|1.46
|1.90
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.21
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.35
|0.59
|2.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.07
|-7.14
|4.39
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.07
|-7.14
|4.39
|Interest
|0.03
|-0.03
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.09
|-7.12
|4.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.09
|-7.12
|4.39
|Tax
|--
|--
|1.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.09
|-7.12
|3.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.09
|-7.12
|3.39
|Minority Interest
|0.14
|0.03
|-0.09
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.95
|-7.08
|3.30
|Equity Share Capital
|19.53
|19.53
|6.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.53
|-3.63
|5.30
|Diluted EPS
|-2.53
|-3.63
|5.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.53
|-3.63
|5.30
|Diluted EPS
|-2.53
|-3.63
|5.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited