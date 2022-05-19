Garnet Construc Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.36 crore, up 42.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.36 crore in March 2022 up 42.64% from Rs. 3.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2022 up 126.15% from Rs. 12.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.71 crore in March 2022 up 121.93% from Rs. 16.92 crore in March 2021.

Garnet Construc EPS has increased to Rs. 2.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.28 in March 2021.

Garnet Construc shares closed at 24.35 on May 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.13% returns over the last 6 months and 19.07% over the last 12 months.