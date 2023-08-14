English
    Garnet Construc Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 11.99% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garnet Construction are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in June 2023 up 11.99% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2023 up 2.43% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2023 up 22.81% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022.

    Garnet Construc shares closed at 13.21 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.92% returns over the last 6 months and -40.63% over the last 12 months.

    Garnet Construction
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.34-0.610.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.34-0.610.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--1.741.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.84----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.65-2.47-1.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.400.260.39
    Depreciation0.070.080.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.650.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.51-0.87-0.66
    Other Income--2.040.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.511.18-0.65
    Interest0.170.080.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.671.10-0.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.671.10-0.71
    Tax-0.010.20-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.670.89-0.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.670.89-0.68
    Equity Share Capital13.9013.9013.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.480.68-0.49
    Diluted EPS-0.480.68-0.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.480.68-0.49
    Diluted EPS-0.480.68-0.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Garnet Construc #Garnet Construction #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:00 am

