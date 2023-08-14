Garnet Construc Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 11.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in June 2023 up 11.99% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2023 up 2.43% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2023 up 22.81% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022.

Garnet Construc shares closed at 13.21 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.92% returns over the last 6 months and -40.63% over the last 12 months.