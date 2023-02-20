 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Garnet Construc Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore, up 808.94% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Garnet Construction are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore in December 2022 up 808.94% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 up 206.24% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 357.14% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

Garnet Construction
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.85 0.51 0.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.85 0.51 0.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.98 1.44 0.55
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.34 -1.20 -0.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.45 0.40 0.23
Depreciation 0.08 0.08 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.33 0.27 0.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.34 -0.49 -0.41
Other Income 0.30 0.02 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.64 -0.47 -0.37
Interest 0.05 0.05 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.59 -0.52 -0.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.59 -0.52 -0.48
Tax 0.00 -0.02 0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.59 -0.51 -0.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.59 -0.51 -0.55
Equity Share Capital 13.90 13.90 13.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.42 -0.36 -0.40
Diluted EPS 0.42 -0.36 -0.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.42 -0.36 -0.40
Diluted EPS 0.42 -0.36 -0.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited