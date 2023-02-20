Garnet Construc Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore, up 808.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore in December 2022 up 808.94% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 up 206.24% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 357.14% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.