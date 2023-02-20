Garnet Construc Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore, up 808.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore in December 2022 up 808.94% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 up 206.24% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 357.14% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

Garnet Construc EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2021.

Garnet Construc shares closed at 14.35 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.77% returns over the last 6 months and -46.15% over the last 12 months.