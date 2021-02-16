Garnet Construc Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.86 crore, down 65.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.86 crore in December 2020 down 65.01% from Rs. 33.89 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2020 down 94.34% from Rs. 18.39 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2020 down 94.14% from Rs. 26.46 crore in December 2019.

Garnet Construc EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2020 from Rs. 13.23 in December 2019.

Garnet Construc shares closed at 22.95 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)