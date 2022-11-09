Garment Mantra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.96 crore, down 26.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.96 crore in September 2022 down 26.97% from Rs. 32.81 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 86.6% from Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2022 down 69.89% from Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2021.

Garment Mantra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.63 in September 2021.

Garment Mantra shares closed at 5.17 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.74% returns over the last 6 months and -63.74% over the last 12 months.